Направи нещо срещу нищо: Фризьорът, който подстригва бездомните

Here's what happened when I teamed up with @leesasleep to hit the streets back in February. It's been so great to get together again this week - They're hosting an event this Thursday at The Leesa Dream Gallery - 112 Wooster St in SoHo, Manhattan. I'll be in conversation with Chris @leamy_alone and Leesa CEO David Wolfe about how small acts in your community can lead to bigger change. Come along and join in - RSVP via link in bio. If you're in the city I'd love to see you! #DoSomethingNothing

A post shared by Joshua Coombes (@joshuacoombes) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT