Меган и Хари публикуваха снимки от кръщенето на Арчи

Имената на кръщелниците му остават тайна
6 юли 2019 20:00, Нели Христова
26
Меган и Хари публикуваха снимки от кръщенето на Арчи
Снимка: Instagram

Две снимки бяха публикувани от кръщенето на Арчи, синът на принц Хари и Меган Маркъл.

Кръщенето на двумесечният Арчи Харисън Маунтбатън-Уиндзор премина в тесен семеен кръг от едва 25 гости сред които принц Чарлз и съпругата му Камила, принц Уилям и Кейт Мидълтън, както и майката на Меган - Дория. Кралица Елизабет II имаше друг ангажимент и не успя да присъства на кръщенето на внука си.

Подобно на своите братовчеди, Арчи бе кръстен с вода от река Йордания. Хари и Меган пожелаха имената на неговите кръщелници да останат тайна.

 

 
 
 
 
Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

Публикация, споделена от The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) на

По публикацията работи: Нели Христова

26
Още по темата: Арчипринц Харипринц УилямКейт МидълтънКралското семействоМеган Маркъл
Напиши коментар Коментари
15
0
 
3
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 9 месеца
До авторката Нели Христова
=====================
Научете разликата между КРЪЩЕЛНИЦИ и КРЪСТНИЦИ, излагате се много с невежеството си
14
1
 
0
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 9 месеца
До 15
Нито бяла, нито черна или червена.
Трябва да е синя нали е принц!
13
0
 
7
 
! Отговори
Мери преди 9 месеца
Бащата на Принцеса Даяна е граф и от много стар английски род. Заради потеклото на майка си Принц Уйлям има по-голямо право на трона от баща си.
12
7
 
3
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 9 месеца
Не е скапала рода на Даяна защото Даяна е от друг род, идва отвън. Бащата на Даяна е от обикновен род, даскал по професия. Не е от кралската фамилия.
11
1
 
5
 
! Отговори
Shark преди 9 месеца
Е хайде, британското общество ще спи спокойно. Дадоха им залъгалката
10
5
 
4
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 9 месеца
Да е жив и здрав Арчи, да упъни много британки и други...
9
5
 
16
 
! Отговори
цинго преди 9 месеца
Изрусили са детето като телевизионния водещ Део.
8
2
 
10
 
! Отговори
българин преди 9 месеца
Не ни занимавайте повече с тия ако обичате! -:) Те съществуват само в приказките! Твърде големи сме вече Та да вярваме в приказки! Англия.Е много далечко от БГ!
7
0
 
7
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 9 месеца
Бащичко!
6
3
 
11
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 9 месеца
Стига с тая Меган! Скапа рода на Даяна черната пантера!
5
2
 
20
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 9 месеца
Хората така си кръщават домашните кучета, а те- детето.
4
2
 
11
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 9 месеца
Река Йордания, жена ми Йордан, ... .Давай! Сипи още по едно и не се притеснявай!
3
0
 
30
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 9 месеца
Черно или бяло няма значение да, е живо и здраво! Все пак е дете.
2
2
 
24
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 9 месеца
Брей, на снимката са го изкарали най-бяло от всички.
1
0
 
20
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 9 месеца
Река Йордания?
Виж всички

