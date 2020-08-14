Investor Dnes Bloombergtv.bg Bulgaria On Air Gol Tialoto Az-jenata Puls Teenproblem Automedia Imoti.net Rabota Az-deteto Blog Start Snimka Posoka Boec

Принцеса Диор - модата е в кръвта й

Детето следва стъпките на своята майка - Кейша Омилана
14 авг 2020 15:40, Иванка Гъркова
Принцеса Диор - модата е в кръвта й
Снимка: Pixabay

Тя е дъщеря на една от най-известните принцеси в света – Кейша Омилана. Притежавайки чара и къдриците на своята майка, малката Изабела позира умело пред фотообектива. Още преди да навърши 6 години, детето започва първите си изяви като модел. Викат я за различни ревюта на детски дрехи, фотосесии, както и реклами за списания и телевизионния ефир. 

Коя е принцеса Диор? 
 
Пълното ѝ име е Адидиора "Диор" Изабела Никол Омилана, но близките ѝ я наричат Диор или Изабела. Прякорът ѝ не е случаен – един от най-големите ѝ ангажименти е за едноименната модна къща. 
 
Момиченцето е най-малкото дете на принцеса Кейша и принц Кунле Омилана от Нигерия. Когато неговата майка се запознава с баща ѝ, тя е модел. Двамата излизат няколко години, през които тя дори не разбира, че той има знатен произход. Едва когато той я запознава с родителите си, става ясно, че е със сериозни намерения и иска да я направи принцеса. 
 
Адидиора има по-голям брат – Адиеран "Диран" Омилана, който е на 13 години. Тя се ражда в Ню Йорк през 2013 г. Когато е едва на 9 месеца, семейството ѝ се мести да живее в Дубай, където прекарва една година. После отива в Кипър и не след дълго заминава за Лондон, където се намира и в момента. 

По стъпките на мама
 
 
 
 
 
Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Everyone right about now is giving a side eye to this 🦠 . DIOR and I are giving a mean side eye to everyone panic shopping being selfish with no empathy for anyone else. Grateful to all of our local shops that have limited everyone to only TWO of the same items. May we all please make a conscious decision to be more thoughtful of others, to check on our elderly neighbors/family/friends, be kind to others when you are out, COVER YOUR MOUTH WITH A TISSUE and SNEEZE INSIDE YOUR ELBOW OR A HANDKERCHIEF and keep in mind that the old saying “treat others like you want to be treated” still applies in crazy times! Wishing everyone a blessed week and remember this too shall pass. Now go wash your hands and read PSALMS 91: 1-16 ❣️🙏🏾 xoxo KO THANK YOU @loljohnsonphotography for this amazing editorial!! @yvadney what more came I say??? YOU KILLED IT👊🏾 @sophiem.mua Dior didn’t even want to wash her face😘 Love you ladies! Xoxo Posted @withregram • @yvadney Looking at the future with a bit of uncertainty. Who know what the next few weeks and months will hold. Sending lots of love to you and yours.💞🌍 From 'Rose of My Heart' 🌹 Photography @loljohnsonphotography | HMU @sophiem.mua | Styling Me Dior wears @gucci at @childrensalon and @komono #StyledbyYvadney @roxyandjackphotography

Публикация, споделена от Princess Keisha Omilana (@keishaomilana) на

Тъй като нейната майка не спира да работи и след като става част от нигерийското кралско семейство, момиченцето често ходи с нея на различни събития и фотосесии, като постепенно се запалва по професията ѝ. 
 
Преди да получи първото предложение за снимки, малката Диор се снима за проекта на принцеса Кейша, наречен „А Crown of curles“. Той се ражда от „горчивия“ опит на модела да си намери работа със своята гъста и обемна коса. Много пъти тя чува от своя агент, че са я харесали като излъчване и фигура, но заради прическата няма да я вземат, защото търсят нещо по-различно. По-късно нейната слава настъпва, когато я избират за популярна марка шампоани. Така тя създава фирма, която предлага курсове на деца и родители от смесена раса, които имат проблем с оформянето на своите заплитащи се коси. 
 
Подобно на майка си, момиченцето има „непокорни“ къдрици и симпатична усмивка, които се харесват на фотографите. Така тя тръгва по нейните стъпки, като на моменти има много повече ангажименти. 
 
Още за принцеса Кейша и нейната дъщеря Диор четете в Tialoto.bg 

Източник: Tialoto.bg 
По публикацията работи: Иванка Гъркова

Още по темата: Кейша Омиланапринцеса на Нигерияпринцеса Диордъщерята на принцеса Кейша
Напиши коментар Коментари
Само питам... преди 48 минути
А бащата защо си е обръснал своята "A Crown of curles" ? Да не би да не е много убеден в каузата на жена си ?
Светльо преди 55 минути
Четейки тази статия и припомняйки си други подобни .... изведнъж ми присветна , защо в киното има квота за задължителен брой чеерни... защо вече почти няма реклама без някое тъмно лице да се появи ... защо във футбола и в други спортове е пълно с ччерни / не казвайте щото били добри . Преди 15-20 г. също е имало спорт и белите бяха мнозинство.... същото е и в музиката.

ПРИЧИНАТА Е ОЧЕВАДНА - ТЕ ДРУГО НЕ МОГАТ...ТРУДА ГИ ОТВРАЩАВА и единственото което им се отдава е да подскачат пред камерата.
Анонимен преди 2 часа
Тази статия с какво е полезна на българина? Какво ни интересуват заложбите на някакво дете от Тамбукту? Тези въобще знаят ли къде е България?
До 5 преди 2 часа
Преди 40 г. в София в гр.транспорт за Студентски град виждахме едно красиво тъмнокожо момиче с нашарено лице с някаква символика, която не разбирахме.Беше с много точни симетрични линии и като зараснали белези като от изгаряне.После колеги ни светнаха, че била дъщеря на някакъв племенен вожд със статут на крал на племето и това било нещо като отличителен белег.
Анонимен преди 3 часа
Mnogo drankas a kato ides tam macim zasto li eee poznavame se nali
Анонимен преди 3 часа
I da si razbral kvo ela da probvas ne da se kries i da kometirad haide koito da si ama mi se struvas poznat sarbite nykade elaa a te pochesem ta da miryasas kledai si panicata
Анонимен преди 4 часа
"Когато неговата майка се запознава с баща &#1117;, тя е модел." всичко разбрахме..
Анонимен преди 4 часа
Tiy deto gi pishat mai treba a se posavetvat sas nekoi.......
Анонимен преди 4 часа
Princesa diorki toya deto go e pisal tryabva da .. .......
аз преди 4 часа
в Африка всеко племе има крал . В института в нашия курс имаше един принц от Танзания. Естествено принц на свое племе.
Според мен преди 4 часа
Това било някакво си кралско Май.Мундко семейство което си прави реклама.
Честно преди 4 часа
Аз нищо красиво не виждам. Разбирам да беше Наоми но тия на снимката са там само защото са със синя кръв.
Анонимен преди 4 часа
До no name

В Нигерия сигурно е много известна.
no name преди 4 часа
"една от най-известните принцеси в света – Кейша Омилана"
Известна,....колко да е известна? За сефте я чувам.....
