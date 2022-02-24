Investor Dnes Bloombergtv.bg Bulgaria On Air Gol Tialoto Az-jenata Puls Teenproblem Automedia Imoti.net Rabota Az-deteto Blog Start Snimka Posoka Boec

Арести на протест против агресията срещу Украйна в Москва

Безредици е имало и в Санкт Петербург
24 фев 2022 20:15, Нели Христова
Арести на протест против агресията срещу Украйна в Москва
Снимка: БГНЕС

Десетки хора, събрали се днес в Москва и Санкт Петербург, за да протестират срещу руската инвазия в Украйна, бяха задържани, съобщи АФП.

Полицията за борба с безредиците на площад "Пушкин" в центъра на Москва е арестувала десетки хора, а в бившата имперска столица на Русия Санкт Петербург са задържани около 20 души.

 

По публикацията работи: Нели Христова

протестМоскваУкрайнаагресияРусияСанкт Петербург
Напиши коментар Коментари
28
2
 
1
 
! Отговори
Трак преди 1 минута
Руския имперски ционизъм и болшевизъм в действие . Арест и концлагер за всеки мислещ различно от диктатора ***
27
1
 
0
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 1 минута
Копоите на Боко не биха хора зад колоните и сега същия е възмутен от Путин.
26
0
 
1
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 3 минути
Путин дали използва тираничните методи на Трюдо да замразява банкови сметки на протестиращи и други подобни? Или примерно да сложат спртна суперзвезда дето може да ги купи и продаде в мизерен ковид затвор?
25
1
 
2
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 5 минути
Като трепаха и арестуваха хората протестиращи срещу фашистките ковид мерки хич не ги биха и арестуваха. Нали фашисти?
24
0
 
1
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 6 минути
Скучаят и се забавляват. Полицаите ги носят на ръце. Безплатен спектакъл.
23
2
 
2
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 6 минути
То си личи кои са фашищите напишеш нещо срещу гейовете и фащ и изтриването ти е гарантирано.
22
0
 
1
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 8 минути
До Германец Я ни просветли какъв ти е личния проблем с Путин?
21
1
 
6
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 12 минути
То и тук ДАНС бройкат противниците на САЩ като врагове
20
1
 
4
 
! Отговори
ДЕСТКИ ХОРА преди 15 минути
Де ги? Пет на кръст, а На с рани е в затвора!
19
2
 
3
 
! Отговори
ЕДИН ПРОТЕСТИРАЩ преди 16 минути
Добре ли сте? ):)
18
7
 
4
 
! Отговори
Германец преди 16 минути
"..., че глупавите хора са за Русия, умните против." -- Да съм казал, че съм против Русия? Против иззрода Путин съм. Както и повечето образовани руснаци. И да, за да го подкрепяш, трябва да да си слaбoтоков пoдчовек, няма как. Това е констатиция, не аргумент.
17
1
 
1
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 18 минути
то па тяхната опозиция цялата е платена извън страната , въпреки че забрани сорос путин имат си платени опозиционери то по толкова 20 - 30 ч ама добре им плащат като при нас на Бойкикев и лодка му купиха и апартамент в брюксел
16
1
 
5
 
! Отговори
ХА-ХА-ХА-ХАААААААААА преди 20 минути
Фашистта си е Фашистта, ХА-ХА-ХА-ХАААААААААА, ХА-ХА-ХА-ХАААААААААА
15
3
 
0
 
! Отговори
Гошо преди 21 минути
До ГерманецИмам чувството ,че тия протести са си организирани от хората на Путин за да кълват на тях потенциални предатели
14
4
 
9
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 22 минути
Що за място е това, да нямаш право да протестираш. Руснаците ги е страх от путллер а не го подкрепят чак токова много. Русия е с толкова богатства , но 90% от руснаците живеят бедно, те ако се опълчат и поискат това което им се полага путлерр и олигарсите му падат.
13
6
 
2
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 22 минути
До Германец Като че ли най-честия аргумент на такива като тебе е, че глупавите хора са за Русия, умните против. Сигурно не се досещаш, но тази схема може да работи единствено на слабoумните.
12
4
 
6
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 23 минути
Що за място е това, да нямаш право да протестираш. Руснаците ги е страх от ***, а не го подкрепят чак токова много. Русия е с толкова богатства , но 90% от руснаците живеят бедно, те ако се опълчат и поискат това което им се полага *** и олигарсите му падат.
11
1
 
9
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 23 минути
Протест на 6 милионен град , а изглежда като протест от българско обезлюдено село .
10
9
 
14
 
! Отговори
Германец преди 27 минути
Интелигентните руснаци са против психопата. Нормално, само слаботоков пoдoовек може да е пyтинoпитeк.
9
2
 
6
 
! Отговори
Анонимен преди 28 минути
Няма ли да ги тъпчат с коне, или трябва да се приеме специален закон за това? Иначе браво - едно хахо прави сеир и 1000 фотографа го щракат...
12
Виж всички

