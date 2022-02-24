Арести на протест против агресията срещу Украйна в Москва

Десетки хора, събрали се днес в Москва и Санкт Петербург, за да протестират срещу руската инвазия в Украйна, бяха задържани, съобщи АФП.

Pushkin Square in the center of Moscow is completely cordoned off. Nevertheless, some came to take a stand against the war in #Ukraine. But anyone who shows his protest openly, like this man with a sign, risks immediate arrest. #Russia pic.twitter.com/3nbnVLq3Wy