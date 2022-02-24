Арести на протест против агресията срещу Украйна в Москва

|
Снимка: БГНЕС
Десетки хора, събрали се днес в Москва и Санкт Петербург, за да протестират срещу руската инвазия в Украйна, бяха задържани, съобщи АФП.
Pushkin Square in the center of Moscow is completely cordoned off. Nevertheless, some came to take a stand against the war in #Ukraine. But anyone who shows his protest openly, like this man with a sign, risks immediate arrest. #Russia pic.twitter.com/3nbnVLq3Wy— Claim Lyricx ® (@Lyricxfx) February 24, 2022
Полицията за борба с безредиците на площад "Пушкин" в центъра на Москва е арестувала десетки хора, а в бившата имперска столица на Русия Санкт Петербург са задържани около 20 души.
Russian police arrest an elderly woman for holding up a sign supporting #Ukraine. As they drag her away, she shouts that she is a survivor of the Siege of Leningrad in the 1940s.— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) February 24, 2022
pic.twitter.com/TQkZX0Ft81