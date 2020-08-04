Investor Dnes Bloombergtv.bg Bulgaria On Air Gol Tialoto Az-jenata Puls Teenproblem Automedia Imoti.net Rabota Az-deteto Blog Start Snimka Posoka Boec

Надпис SOS спаси трима мъже, попаднали на необитаем остров в Микронезия

Те се отклонили от курса си, а лодката им останала без гориво
4 авг 2020 20:49, Нели Христова
Надпис SOS спаси трима мъже, попаднали на необитаем остров в Микронезия

Трима мореплаватели се изгубиха в Микронезия, след като тръгнаха на пътешествие със 7-метрова лодка за пътешествие от 42 километра - от Пулават до атол Пулап. Те се отклонили от курса си, горивото им свършило и те се озовали на малкия необитаем остров Пикелот, който се намира на 190 километра от първоначалната им дестинация.

Когато тримата мъже не пристигнали в Пулап, властите на САЩ и Австралия започнали да ги издирват. Акцията продължила три дни. През това време мореплавателите изписали SOS на плажа на Пикелот. Именно този надпис привлякъл вниманието на пилот от военния американски самолет US Air Force KC-135, който също се включил в акцията за три часа. Когато видял лодката и надписа, той подал сигнал към австралийските издирвателни хеликоптери. Един от тях пристигнал на мястото, кацнал на брега и дал на мъжете храна и вода.

Пилотът на военният самолет съвсем случайно минал покрай Пикелот, който не бил включен в издирвателния процес. След като тръгнал да се връща към базата, машината попаднала на силна буря. Пилотът решил да я заобиколи, прелитайки над острова, на който попаднали мореплавателите и така забелязал SOS.

Мъжете били в добро здравословно състояние. В понеделник мъжете били откарани у дома от кораб на властите в Микронезия.

 
Andersen KC-135 crew locates missing mariners on lone Pacific island

Andersen KC-135 crew locates missing mariners on lone Pacific island Guardsmen from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard (ANG) and the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania National Guard deployed here, were the first to locate three missing mariners during a search and rescue mission in the Federated States of Micronesia southwest of Guam, Aug. 2, 2020 (ChST). On July 29, three mariners aboard a 23-foot white and blue skiff departed Puluwat Atoll intending to travel approximately 21 nautical miles to Pulap, Chuuk. However, they never made it to their destination and were reported missing. “Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam received notification of an overdue skiff last seen in the vicinity of Chuuk and requested our assistance,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Shaun McRoberts, 506th Air Expeditionary Aerial Refueling Squadron assistant director of operations. “Once notified, we began immediately working a plan to launch crews to locate the missing vessel.” Hawaii Air National Guardsmen Lt. Col. Jason Palmeira-Yen, Maj. Byron Kamikawa, Tech. Sgt. Shane Williams along with Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Tech. Sgt. Rodney Joseph and Senior Airman Jeremy Williams took off from Andersen AFB in their KC-135 Stratotanker destined to locate the missing vessel. After almost three hours into their mission and flying at about 1,500 feet, the crew located the mariners on the tiny island of Pikelot, Yap. “We were toward the end of our search pattern,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Palmeira-Yen, the KC-135 pilot. “We turned to avoid some rain showers and that’s when we looked down and saw an island, so we decide to check it out and that’s when we saw SOS and a boat right next to it on the beach. From there we called in the Australian Navy because they had two helicopters nearby that could assist and land on the island.” The Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Canberra (L02) was also in the region and agreed to divert and provide search sorties with embarked helicopters while the FSS Independence departed from Yap to assist. A helicopter crew from HMAS Canberra delivered supplies to the stranded mariners while a U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules from Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii airdropped a radio and message block informing them the FSS Independence was en-route to rescue and return them home. "Partnerships" said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Christopher Chase, Coast Guard Sector Guam, commander. "This is what made this search and rescue case successful. Through coordination with multiple response organizations, we were able to save three members of our community and bring them back home to their families.” At 12 a.m., August 3 (HST), the Independence arrived on scene, launched a small boat crew and rescued the mariners. By Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger, 36th Wing Public Affairs United States Air Force, U.S. Pacific Air Forces, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Air Mobility Command, Joint Region Marianas

Публикувахте от Andersen Air Force Base, Guam в Понеделник, 3 август 2020 г.
По публикацията работи: Нели Христова

Още по темата: островМикронезияSOSмореплавателисамотен остров
Саксофонов преди 5 минути
Да започват да снимат филм.
браво братя натовци! преди 28 минути
Браво на храбрите американски пилоти. Ако бяха руски пилоти нямаше и носа си да видят, те от пиянстване са ослепели
хаха преди 44 минути
Когато се прави издирване, се дават на пилот точни координати. А тоя преминал случайно от там. Ама.. как така случайно, са му дали точни координати. Смотаняци такива сте вие джурналисти *** и неграмотни. Толкова ви е и преводача, като вас - неграмотен. Закриване на държавата и започване отначало. Без медии и прочие. От нулата, щото всички такива дето се прайте на някакви, сте никакви. Народа бил пр0ст. Ми вие сте по-пр0сти. Народа иска неговото, вие, смотаняци, нямате право да искате нищ
СеверноМакедоноид преди 55 минути
Овой требе некде во северна македония да е?
Анонимен преди 57 минути
Нещо хубаво за четене най-накрая.
Репичка преди 1 час
Само да видят Сиднито какви ги блещи,ще се върнат обратно на острова....
Анонимен преди 1 час
Хубав остров
Анонимен преди 1 час
Късмет!
